ROCKY MOUNT - Peggy Hoggard Patterson, age 87, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday evening, October 14, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence E. and Mattie P. Hoggard; daughter-in-law, Barbara Patterson; brothers, Jake Hoggard, Lieutenant Colonel Harvey C. Hoggard (Retired), Steve Hoggard, and three infant brothers.



Peggy was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she lovingly served more than fifty years as Sunday school teacher. She retired from N. Sumergrade & Sons with twenty-six years of dedicated clerical service. Her life was one of inspiration and encouragement to her family, friends, neighbors, and especially the children of her church. She carried a soft spot in her servant's heart for all children, and readily extended a helping hand, warm hug, and loving words to those around her. She was known for her drive for perfection in every task and worked hard to create a stable and loving home for her family. She directed her children to Jesus and attended church faithfully with them. She was more than words can describe; she was love.



Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of almost sixty-nine years, Claude M. "Mick" Patterson; children, Ricky Lane Patterson of Elm City and Denise Patterson Stone (Ted) of Spring Hope; granddaughter, Alexandria Stone Luper (Cameron) of Nashville; two sisters, Pansy Bedgood of Georgia and Winnie Petway of Wilson; brother, Rudy Hoggard (Molly) of Marion; sisters-in-law, Jacquie Hoggard of Newport News, Va, Carolyn Hoggard of Rocky Mount, and Mary "Puddin" Hoggard of Rocky Mount.



A service to celebrate Peggy's life and pay tribute to her memory will take place at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 18, at Calvary Baptist Church. Friends are invited to visit the family prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 and other times at the home, 1209 Neal St., Rocky Mount. Burial will take place at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



While floral tributes are welcomed, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider Calvary Baptist Church Sunday School Dept., 505 S. Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Online condolences may be posted at



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.

