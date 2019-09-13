Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Joyner Cockrell



ROCKY MOUNT - Peggy Joan Joyner Cockrell, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Marvin Joyner and Susan Winstead Joyner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell D. Cockrell; and by her brother, Dr. Marvin Ray Joyner.



A woman of tremendous faith, Peggy was a lifelong member of Morton Memorial Presbyterian Church alongside her husband Russell. She was a longtime member of the West Mount Ruritan Club, a commitment she enjoyed with her husband. A dedicated servant to her community, she retired from the Nash County Department of Social Services after 38 years. As a result of her selfless service and dedication, in June of 2002 former North Carolina Governor Mike Easley presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award for Peggy's contributions to both the State and to Nash County. Although Peggy and Russell did not have any children, together they helped nurture many, many young people throughout the years both young and old. A loving sister, a dear friend to many, and a faithful soul, Peggy will always be missed and will never be forgotten.



Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Julia Joyner Bissette of Nashville; five sisters in law, Victoria Ann Collins and Dorothy Irene Brantley both of Rocky Mount, Carolyn Joyner of Sanford, Pauline Cockrell of Annapolis, MD, and Becky Cockrell of Winterville; and two brothers in law, Rev. Bennett Carlton Cockrell of Rocky Mount and Waylon G. Cockrell and his wife, Linda, of Raleigh. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Mary Harris Todd officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mill Branch Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In honor of Peggy, flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in her name to Morton Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6605 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803, or to the West Mount Ruritan Club, 2600 Old Mill Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



The family would like to especially thank Peggy's care givers, Minnie, Ann, Peggy, and Bonnie for their love and care as well as the dedicated staff at Autumn Care of Nashville.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

