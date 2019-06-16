Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip James Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Phillip James Taylor, affectionately known as Papa Phil, left this earth for his heavenly home on June 12, 2019.



Phil was born on February 2, 1946 in Pitt County to his loving parents, Amos and Maggie Taylor. Phil was quite a character who loved to joke and cut up with anyone he came in contact with. He spent most of his life working to provide for his family, enjoying boat rides, fishing trips, classic cars, and road trips with his wife to the beautiful North Carolina Mountains.



After his retirement, Phil became a full time caretaker and took excellent care of his wife until she lost her battle with cancer. He loved to spend his mornings with his close buddies talking and laughing wherever the biscuits were good and the coffee was hot.



Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Maggie Taylor, wife Edna Taylor, brother Victor Allen, brother Raymond Taylor, and sister Margaret



Phil leaves behind his memory to be cherished by a host of family and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, visit with a family member or good friend and enjoy laughing, talking, and just being together.



