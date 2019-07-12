Phoebe Womble Bass
NASHVILLE - Phoebe Womble Bass, 87, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Nash County June 1, 1932 to the late James B. and Clea Cooper Womble. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan H. Bass.
She is survived by sons Drew Bass, Daniel Evan Bass; daughter, Amy Bass; grandchildren Alaina Bass, Olivia Humkey and husband, Dave, and their children Reese Humkey and Wynn Humkey.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Momeyer Baptist Church with Evan Bass officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bass family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
