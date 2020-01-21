Ralph Edward Sykes
NASHVILLE - Ralph Edward Sykes, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ralph was born June 13, 1942 in Halifax County, son of the late Ralph Homer Sykes and Elsie Swanson Sykes.
He loved to fish from a young age and enjoyed many trips to the coastal regions of the N. C. Coast as well as Virginia and Florida. He also enjoyed outdoor nature and loved to garden in the growing season and was often seen in the yard on his scooter in later years.
Ralph proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He later graduated from Harbarger business college with a degree in accounting and utilized these skills for many years working with the Florida Sheriff's Boy's Ranch. Later upon his return home to North Carolina, he became a successful entrepreneur and owned a floorcovering business for many years as well as various commercial and rental properties.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Diane of Momeyer and his three sons, Edward Ray Sykes of Grimesland, NC, Brad Channing Sykes and wife Kendra of Tobaccoville, NC. and Reade Bequette Sykes of Momeyer, NC; granddaughter, Victoria Rose Sykes of Washington, NC and his beloved and faithfully loving furbaby, Harley; brother, Ray Miles Sykes and wife Joan; sisters, Barbara Sykes Little and husband Jerry of White Marsh, Va, Carolyn Sykes Pennix and husband Gary of Sarasota, Fl.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to all the many caregivers, the staff of Hospice of Nash and the many doctors, nurses and the staff that Ralph had a close personal bond with the Veterans Systems of Durham and Greenville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on January 22, 2020 at Momeyer Baptist Church with Rev. Clay Leonard and Rev. Gene Whitehouse officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Peachtree Baptist Church.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Sykes family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
