Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Wake 7:00 PM Vestibule of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Rosary 7:30 PM Vestibule of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 331 Hammond Street Rocky Mount , NC

Ralph Ernest Peterson



ROCKY MOUNT - Ralph Ernest Peterson, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in Will County, IL on April 3, 1934, he was the son of the late James Peterson and Theresa Gentile Peterson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lea Marie Peterson; son, Scott Aaron Peterson; brothers, James Peterson, Jr. and Phillip Peterson; and sister, Marge Worek and brother in law Joseph Worek.



Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 62 years, Geraldine "Gerri" Parker Peterson; daughter, Kathy Peterson Gardner of Charlotte; sons, Ralph Peterson and wife, Lorna Kay, of Charlotte, and Tom Peterson and wife, Gay Ann, of Wellington, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Blake Peterson, Aaron Peterson, John Gardner, Rebecca Gardner, Joyanna Peterson, and Skylar Peterson; sister, Rita Riley of Jolite, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ralph served in the



Ralph also held many executive and board positions over is professional career. His most recent success was at Labor Ready, Inc., where he was a member of its Board of Directors and served as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development. Under his leadership at Labor Ready, achieved unprecedented results. He also spent more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, first as an officer of Hardee's Food Systems, Inc., a multi-billion dollar diversified food company, operating both company-owned and franchised fast food restaurants, and subsequently as the Chief Financial Officer for many top restaurant companies.. He received his Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, as well as a Master of Science in Finance and Management and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Northern Illinois University.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares officiating. A Wake will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning at 7:00 PM in the Vestibule of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 PM.



Burial of Cremains will be held at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804; or Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Duke University Medical Center, 231 Bryan Research Bldg., Durham, NC 27710.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

