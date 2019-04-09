Ralph "Thomas" Manning
NASHVILLE - Ralph "Thomas" Manning, age 74, passed away Sunday morning, April 7, 2019 at Nash UNC HealthCare.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Gilbert and Kathleen James Manning.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Janice Parker Manning; children, Alisa Kent (John) and Krisan Ellis, all of Nashville; brother, Bobby Manning (Anne) of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Ross Fisher, Mary-Kate Fisher (Scott Ball), and Kaci Smith; granddog, Griffin; great-grandchildren, Mason Fisher and Jaxon Ball; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brenda and Al Gardner, Peggy and James Staton, along with a host of nieces, nephews and family friends.
A service to celebrate Thomas's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10 at Englewood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 pm and other times at the home.
While floral tributes are appreciated, those wishing to honor Thomas with memorial contributions are asked to consider The ,30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 - OR - Englewood Baptist Legacy Fund, 1350 S. Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com
Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019