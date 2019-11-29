Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Fresno Smith. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Fresno



ROCKY MOUNT - Randy "Fresno" Smith, age 69, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Randy was born in New Hanover County on March 4, 1950. He was the son of Harold Allyn Smith, Jr. and Ethel Newell Pendleton Smith.



Randy, or "Fresno" to friends, but affectionately known as "Bubba" to his family, was a devoted member of the Rocky Mount Fire Department for 26 years. Randy was a man with a big heart. He loved helping everyone he could, whether it was buying a tank of gas, a hot meal, or donating what he could to charity. He was a man who never outgrew the kids table, loved endlessly, and devoted his time and love to his family and friends. Randy was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his brother, Scott Smith and his wife, Terri, of Garner; sister Julia Winslow and her husband, Mark, of Ellenboro; as well as his nieces and nephews, Greyson Smith and Morgan and Michael Zezefellis of Raleigh, and Bryan Winslow of Banner Elk; as well as a great-nephew, Owen Zezefellis; along with many special friends and loved ones.



A Celebration of Randy's Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Pastor Terry Williams officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service in the church's Sanctuary from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Randy's honor to the Rocky Mount Fire Department Benevolent Fund, 375 East Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 or the Holly Project: UNC Lineberger, Attn: Kate Gray, Campus Box # 7295, Chapel Hill, NC, 27599.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Randy Fresno Smith ROCKY MOUNT - Randy "Fresno" Smith, age 69, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Randy was born in New Hanover County on March 4, 1950. He was the son of Harold Allyn Smith, Jr. and Ethel Newell Pendleton Smith.Randy, or "Fresno" to friends, but affectionately known as "Bubba" to his family, was a devoted member of the Rocky Mount Fire Department for 26 years. Randy was a man with a big heart. He loved helping everyone he could, whether it was buying a tank of gas, a hot meal, or donating what he could to charity. He was a man who never outgrew the kids table, loved endlessly, and devoted his time and love to his family and friends. Randy was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church.He is survived by his brother, Scott Smith and his wife, Terri, of Garner; sister Julia Winslow and her husband, Mark, of Ellenboro; as well as his nieces and nephews, Greyson Smith and Morgan and Michael Zezefellis of Raleigh, and Bryan Winslow of Banner Elk; as well as a great-nephew, Owen Zezefellis; along with many special friends and loved ones.A Celebration of Randy's Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Pastor Terry Williams officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service in the church's Sanctuary from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Randy's honor to the Rocky Mount Fire Department Benevolent Fund, 375 East Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 or the Holly Project: UNC Lineberger, Attn: Kate Gray, Campus Box # 7295, Chapel Hill, NC, 27599.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close