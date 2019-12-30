Ray Everett Speight, Jr.
WEST POINT - Ray Everett Speight, Jr. age 62, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born on October 13, 1957, he was the son of Ray E. Speight and the late Phyllis Ann Speight.
Being born with Polio never stopped Ray Jr. He never complained. He was the bright spot in your day. He will be missed by many.
Ray Jr. is survived by his father Ray and his wife Sheri, brothers Ivey Bruce (Susan) and Josh (Sydney), his treasured Uncle Ronnie and many Aunts, Uncles and family members.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro, NC. with the Reverend Dayton Hartman officiating.
Funeral arrangements by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., Tarboro, N. C.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 30, 2019