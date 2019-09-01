Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Horace Parker Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Horace Parker, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Ray Horace Parker, Sr., 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28, 2019. He was born September 10, 1936 in Nash County to the late Rachel and Eula Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Parker; a sister, Helen Barnes and a brother in law, Eugene Barnes. Ray Horace Parker, Sr., known to everybody as "Mr. Horace," touched the lives of so many people. Even though he worked on a family farm growing up, his first job was at Ray Bandy Dodge. He left there to pursue his career as an educator, and worked at Northern Nash High School for 29 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved the Lord and spending time at Bethany Church of Christ, where he was an Elder for many years. He also had a love for sailing and fishing. He was the kind of person that would do anything for anybody. Even though we lost an incredible man, the Lord gained an awesome angel.



He is survived by his beautiful wife, Mary Parker of 61 years; sons, Ray Parker Jr. and Eddie Parker (Becky); five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dr. Swane Holloman officiating. A visitation will follow the service.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Parker family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

