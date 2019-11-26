Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Judson Boleman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory 194 Queen St Boone , NC 28607 (828)-264-8888 Visitation 11:00 AM Middle Forks Baptist Church Blowing Rock , NC View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Middle Forks Baptist Church Blowing Rock , NC View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Cross Roads Baptist Church Hartwell, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Judson Boleman, Jr.



WINSTON-SALEM - Ray Judson Boleman, Jr., died unexpectedly on November 23, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Ray was born on November 9, 1944 in Royston, Georgia to the late Ray and Martha Boleman. He attended Clemson University, completed a Masters of Business Administration degree from



He married Jan Ankerich, his high school sweetheart, in 1964. They began their married life in Hartwell, Georgia, where they had attended school together, but quickly moved to Columbia, South Carolina, when Ray earned his first position in banking, which would lead to a 31-year career in financial services. During their 55-year marriage, they moved 11 times across North and South Carolina and he held positions in South Carolina National Bank, Planters Bank, and Centura Bank until he retired in 1997 as President of Centura Bank.



Fulfilling a life-long dream of running a marathon, Ray completed his first race at the age of 50 in Washington, D.C. and additional marathons in New York City and Virginia Beach.



Family time was everything to Ray. The love of the beach, big fish expeditions, snow skiing, and time together baking cookies at Christmas are few of the special family times that are still being passed down today. The past month was full of unforgettable memories, though no one knew those would be the last moments shared with him.



In addition to being survived by his wife, Jan, he is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Boleman Heffernan and husband Daniel Heffernan, Jennifer Boleman Ford and husband Robert Ford, as well as grandchildren, Taylor Land O'Conney and wife Stonee O'Conney, Noah Allen O'Conney, Julia Carson Louise Ford, Hannah Grace Heffernan, Robert Gregory Ford, Jr., and William Henry Ford.



It brought immense joy to him that their first great-grandchild is expected in April 2020. His family will remember him for his generosity, his delicious "Papoo pasta" and French Toast dishes, how first impressions are so important, that you should greet everyone with a smile if you're happy or not, making pallets on the bedroom floor for them to sleep in and hunting for bargain treasures.



He was an active and dedicated member and Chairman of Deacons at the Middle Forks Baptist church in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The last service that he attended he sang a solo of the song, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" to the congregation, even though he had been suffering from shortness of breath.



He and Jan were longtime residents of Hound Ears Club in Blowing Rock, and he loved the game of golf as a player and for 30 years as a score keeper at the Augusta National.



Many people may not know that Ray began painting and capturing photos late in life and enjoyed sharing the views from their mountain deck home in watercolor paintings and vibrant photos with his friends and family.



A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26 at noon at Middle Forks Baptist Church, Blowing Rock, North Carolina with a visitation preceding at 11 a.m. at the same location. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27 at 3 p.m. in Hartwell, Georgia at Cross Roads Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ray's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Middle Forks Baptist Church (268 Bishop Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605) or Cross Roads Baptist Church (3636 Lavonia Highway, Hartwell, GA, 30643).



Online condolences may be shared with the Boleman family at the website



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Boleman family.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

