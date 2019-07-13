Raymond Alton "Skeeter" Collins
ROCKY MOUNT - Raymond Alton "Skeeter" Collins, age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Franklin County, NC on January 4, 1936, he was the son of the late Julius Collins and Lois Fuller Collins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clinton and Hubert Collins; and sisters, Elizabeth Stuppy and Zelma Wilcox.
Skeeter served honorably in the North Carolina Army National Guard for 13 1/2 years as a Wire Foreman Staff Sergeant. He retired from Sprint Communications, formerly Carolina Telephone Company following 42 years of dedicated service as a Test Deskman. Skeeter was a devout and faithful Christian, having been a dedicated member of Dortches Baptist Church for 60 years, volunteering in various roles within the church such as serving as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, RA Leader and youth ministry. Loved among many, Skeeter was known as Mr. Tootsie Roll as many children of the church came to know him for always having tootsie rolls in his pocket which he would happily offer in exchange for a smile. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Skeeter will be dearly missed.
Skeeter leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 63 1/2 years, Ellie Ayscue Collins; children, Lennie Collins of Raleigh, Jeffrey and Patty Collins of Cape Carteret. He is also survived by grandchildren, Olivia, Adam and Caroline; great-granddaughter, Abigail; sister-in-law, Jean Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Pastor Phillip Barton and Rev. Chet Rains officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Dortches Baptist Church Music Ministry, 4776 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804; Cape Carteret Baptist Church Music Ministry, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584; or St. James United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 3808 St. James Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
