Service Information Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg 7005 Pocahontas Trail Williamsburg , VA 23185 (757)-229-3011 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg 7005 Pocahontas Trail Williamsburg , VA 23185

Raymond Earl Barnes, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Raymond Earl Barnes, Sr. passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born May 23, 1937 to the late Mae Eliza Battle Barnes and Chames Barnes.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 yrs., Marjorie McDowell Barnes, formerly of Rocky Mount, NC and 3 daughters, Linda Barnes of Woodstock, VA, Brenda Payne (Dorren) of Newport News, VA, and Carolyn Stevens (David) of Hampton, VA, three sons; Ronnie Barnes (Carnethia) of Maryland, James Banks (Franscine) of VA and Frank Banks of VA and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by 6 sisters, Dororthy Edwards, of Wendell, NC, Louise Lowden, of Hempstead, NY, Mary Parker of Ronkonkoma, NY, Joyce Barnes of Fayetteville, NC, Bessie Jackson (Sam) of Rocky Mount, NC, Ernestine Small (Retired Ranger Wheeler) of Charleston, SC; four brothers, Steven Barnes (Iris), of Rocky Mount, NC, Retired Sgt. Major Harold Barnes (special friend Pearlie) of Rowlett, TX, Dr. Barry Barnes (Jane), of Freeport, IL, and a special nephew, Elbert Barnes (Tracy), of FL. He's survived by sister-in-law, Sarah Armstrong of Rocky Mount, NC, Aunt Doris of Jamaica, NY, 10 grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Raymond Earl Barnes, Jr.



Raymond started out helping his Dad sharecrop on farms, hunting and taking care of his siblings before, during and after his Dad drowned under mysterious circumstances May of 1958. He graduated G.W. Carver High School in 1957 after driving school buses and playing tuba in the band and sang gospel as part of the Usher Boys group on the radio. He met and later married his high school sweetheart. He worked at ZB Bullock, Seaboard Coffee Co. before enlisting in our US Army. He learned sewing from his Mom and hustled in the Army sewing and altering uniforms for fellow soldiers and teaching them Vietnamese language. Raymond completed two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. He earned his college degrees and retired Honorably as a Msg E8 after 20 years of service. Raymond, a workaholic, at various times owned a pizza parlor, shoe shop, and owned and operated a Car service transporting passengers, the elderly, ill including fellow



We miss his continual smile, jokes, support and hard work. He mentored and was an inspiration to many.



A celebration of his life will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 in Whiting's Chapel, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185.



Interment with full Military Honors will be at G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

