Rebecca "Becky" Jane Gardner Webb
MACCLESFIELD - Rebecca "Becky" Jane Gardner Webb, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, October 26, 2019.
Becky was born in Wilson County January 25, 1938 to Joseph Albert and Florrie Jackson Gardner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Grey Webb; daughter, Kimberly Jane Webb; and son-in-law, Danny Stanford.
She is survived by a loving family that includes her daughters, Tammy Bloomfield of Macclesfield and Robin A. Einreinhof of Lynchburg, Va.; in-laws, Bruce Webb (Arena), Earl Webb (Ann), Brenda O'Neal, and Martha Jane Webb, all of Tarboro; along with several nieces, nephews, and family friends.
A service to celebrate Becky's life will take place at Eagles Baptist Church, 7:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 with visitation starting at 6:00 pm. Interment will follow at 11:00 am, Saturday at Edgecombe Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
