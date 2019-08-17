Rebecca Jernigan Ward
ROCKY MOUNT - Rebecca Jernigan Ward, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on July 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Mack Jernigan and Vada Ruth Barefoot Jernigan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Horace F. Ward; sisters, Hellen Jernigan Brantley and Nina Ruth Bailey; and brother, Glenwood "Glen" Allen Jernigan.
Becky loved the Lord and her church and served faithfully alongside her husband. She enjoyed music, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed but her loving spirit will never be forgotten.
Becky leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Denise W. Price and her husband, Craig of Greenville, and Teresa W. Martin and her husband, Larry E. of Verona, VA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Chad Martin and his wife, Melissa, Christy Pannell and her husband, Matthew, and Stephanie Powers and her husband Brad; her 8 great-grandchildren, Juliet, Ella and Rhett Martin; Luke, Matthew, and Noah Pannell, and Skylar and Aubrey Powers; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 with Rev. Billy Crabtree, Rev. Mike Stamper, and Rev. Brad Powers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview cemetery. A visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the sanctuary of Arlington Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
