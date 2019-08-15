Renee King Barnes
CHARLES CITY - Renee King Barnes, 44, of Charles City, departed this life August 9, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Ke'Ara Temple of Durham, N.C., and Daija Temple of Nashville, N.C.; granddaughter, Kalleigh Rose Temple; parents, Edward King Jr. and Thelma Hampton King; grandmother, Rosa J. King; brother, Edward King III (Dawn); sister, Ebony King Howlett (Michael); two aunts, Rose Smith of Manassas, Va., and Mary Hampton Bayes (Clayton) of Lynchburg, Va.; three uncles, Ray L. Hampton (Nora), Alexander and Roy L. Hampton Jr.; niece, Jazmine Howlett; three nephews, Kendell King, Jaylan Mealy and Amari Richardson; a host of other relatives and many close friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Minister Casey Peele officiating. Interment King Family Cemetery, 12411 Moody Road, N. Prince George, Va
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
