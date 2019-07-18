Richard "Carl" Courtney, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Richard "Carl" Courtney, Jr., age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on April 17, 1940, he was the son of the late Richard Carl Courtney, Sr. and Mattie Hazel Harrell Courtney.
Carl grew up in Scotland Neck, NC and attended college at UNC Chapel Hill where he majored in Political Science. Following college, he served his country in the US Army specializing in the Intelligence Field and serving overseas in Germany. As a young adult, Carl discovered his need and deepening love for God and surrendered his life to Christ. He dedicated himself to God's work as he began his life's mission to boldly mentor and disciple those in need, leading countless individuals to Christ's salvation and empowering them to lead more fulfilling, successful lives. He will be lovingly remembered for his servant's heart and generosity.
Carl leaves behind to cherish his memory, sisters, Claudette "Dean" Courtney Evans (Garland) of Nashville, Gail Courtney Bunting (Bob Moseley) of Nashville, and Phyllis Courtney of Henderson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Gina Lovegrove (Lee), Steve Evans (Pam), Cynthia Floyd, and Sheryl Naylor (Ed); great-nieces and nephews, Joseph and Matthew Lovegrove, Josh and Lauren Evans, Jon and Hannah Naylor.
A Celebration of Carl's Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brother Billy Webb officiating. Visitation with the family will follow service briefly in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Burial of Cremains will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 420 Paul Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Matthew 25:40
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2019