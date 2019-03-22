Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leon Baird. View Sign

ROCKY MOUNT - Richard L. Baird, better known as Ricky to his friends and family went to see his Lord and Saviour Sunday afternoon. Ricky left this earth, the same way he lived his life, by helping other people. Ricky was a long time resident of Roanoke Rapids before moving to Rocky Mount about 20 years ago. He spent the majority of his life being an Engineer at International paper, Edgecombe/GenCo.



He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Baird, father Buck Baird, and loving wife Ruth Catherine Baird. Rickys' greatest wish was to be reunited in Heaven, with the loved ones he had lost.Ricky will forever be remembered by his son Doug Baird, daughter in law Stacy Davenport-Baird, and grandson Landon and lots of other grandchildren and great grandchildren as his legacy.



Ricky was a friend to everyone he met, and never hesitated to go above and beyond for anyone. Ricky dedicated his life to his family, never more than a call away and he would be there in a blink of an eye. He always had advice and words of encouragement. He was known for his loyalty, his unwillingness to quit, his charitable spirit, and especially his quick wit. He will be forever missed, cherished and loved.



Memorial Service will be held Sunday At 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, N.C. Service will be led by Reverend Tony Hawley and visitation will be after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Baird family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

