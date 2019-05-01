Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alan Gay. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Alan Gay



ROCKY MOUNT - Alan Gay, age 59, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on March 15, 1960, he was the son of the late Gene Raymond Gay and Frances Taylor Gay.



Alan was a great man with a big heart. He loved his children, loved spending time with his friends and family, golfing, taking trips to the beach and river, and cooking. Simply put, Alan loved to live. He wanted to have a good time wherever he was and no matter what he was doing. Alan brought smiles and laughs to every room he walked into. He had great compassion for others and would do anything for you at a moments notice. "Uncle Alan" will be missed by many.



Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Jason Gay of Wilmington; and daughter, Allyson Gay of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Gay and wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount; his sister, Brenda Wall and husband, Larry, of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Steve Edmondson and Pastor Mike Edmondson officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM prior to the service and immediately following the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert Alan GayROCKY MOUNT - Alan Gay, age 59, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on March 15, 1960, he was the son of the late Gene Raymond Gay and Frances Taylor Gay.Alan was a great man with a big heart. He loved his children, loved spending time with his friends and family, golfing, taking trips to the beach and river, and cooking. Simply put, Alan loved to live. He wanted to have a good time wherever he was and no matter what he was doing. Alan brought smiles and laughs to every room he walked into. He had great compassion for others and would do anything for you at a moments notice. "Uncle Alan" will be missed by many.Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Jason Gay of Wilmington; and daughter, Allyson Gay of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Gay and wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount; his sister, Brenda Wall and husband, Larry, of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Steve Edmondson and Pastor Mike Edmondson officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM prior to the service and immediately following the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close