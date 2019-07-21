Robert Dennis Bridgers
NEW BERN - Robert Dennis Bridgers, loving husband and father of five children passed away at age 70, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Dennis was born on January 8, 1949 in Edgecombe County, North Carolina to Robert and Hilda Bridgers.
Dennis is survived by his wife Charlene Register Bridgers, his four children Timothy Scott Bridgers (Lesley), Elizabeth Bridgers Webb (Andre), Megan Bridgers Taylor (Bradley), and Katie Michelle Bridgers. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Eugene Bridgers.
Dennis has seven grandchildren that affectionately call him "Da". Lexi Bridgers, Madison Carroll, Sage Carroll, Logan Webb, Makenzie Webb, Abigail Webb, and Livia Webb. He is survived by his mother in law, Evelyn Cook Register and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis is survived by his mother Hilda Proctor Bridgers, his three siblings Jerry Bridgers, Patricia Stallings, and Kenneth Bridgers. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Lewis Bridgers.
The family will be having a private memorial. Dennis will be sadly missed by all his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Pimentel Project, Inc. PO Box 1181, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29590. Dennis worked many hours constructing a school for impoverished children in Pimentel, Dominican Republic.
Condolences to the Bridgers family may be done at cottenfuneralhome.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 21, 2019