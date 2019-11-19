Robert Douglas Emerson



ROCKY MOUNT - Robert Douglas Emerson, January 4, 1950 to November 16, 2019.



Doug passed away peacefully this past Saturday. His hope resided in Jesus and he has taken his place alongside Christ in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his four daughters - Tonya (Tony), Lari, Rachel (Joshua), and Rebecca; and seven grandchildren (Alex, Lani, Michael, Madison, Kira, Mason, and Malin); his sister, Marie Emerson Mullins (Leslie); his brother, Ralph Waldo Emerson (Susan). He was preceded in death by his mother Mable Emerson and his father Leon Emerson, brother, Johnny David Robbins, and his sister, Jean Robbins Williams.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Medical Foundation for Jason Kendall Ray via UNC-Hospital.



The family is hosting two separate celebrations of his life: -Tuesday, November 19 at Grace Church in Chapel Hill with a receiving hour from 6 pm to 7 pm and a Celebration of Life at 7 pm.



-Thursday, November 21 at Grace Bible Church in Rutherfordton, NC with a receiving hour from 6 pm to 7 pm and a Celebration of Life at 7 pm. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

