Robert G. Soden
DECATUR, AL - Robert "Bob" Gene Soden, was born June 15, 1937, to William and Jean Soden in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and departed this life July 3, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Doris, sister-in-law, Hilda Soden, step-daughter, Lavonnia Shelton (Keith), step-son, Tim Pierce (Patty), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, brother John, and an infant sister.
Bob graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on September 5, 1956, and continued to serve for 20 years. During the Vietnam War, he served on an Air Force Advisory Team supporting the Vietnamese 2nd VNAF Wing. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.
Visitation will be from 1 till 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Mark Posey, Calvin Jones, and Lyndsey Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Pierce, Conner W. Pierce, James O. Heaps, III, Cody Heaps, Brandon Letson, Barkley Bentley, Leon Bentley. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Terry, Baxter Bentley, and the elders of Austinville Church of Christ.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Floyd E. "Tutt" Fann State Veteran's Home, Huntsville Hospital and Sandra Locke-Godby for their care of Bob. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 7, 2019