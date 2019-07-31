Robert "Wayne" Griffin
ROCKY MOUNT - It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Robert "Wayne" Griffin announces his passing on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in Edgecombe County, NC on February 23, 1964. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Sandra Griffin; two children, Megan and Brandon Griffin; his mother, Doris Griffin; his two sisters, Lisa Dickerson and husband, Andy and Deborah Edmondson; father and mother-in law, Ray and Paulette Bolin; brother-in-law, Allen Bolin and wife, Stephanie; a niece Lillian Bolin; three nephews, Steve Joyner and wife, Crystal, Shane High, and Connor Bolin; and many other family and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Griffin; sister, Sheila Joyner and husband, Steve; and two nephews, Andy and Scottie Joyner.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Edmondson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
A Private Family Committal Service will take place.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Wayne's name to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 31, 2019