Robert Junious Richardson



WARRENTON - ROBERT JUNIOUS RICHARDSON was born to the late Lloyd Richardson and Annie Burgess Richardson on July 3, 1942, in the Bethlehem Community of Warren County, North Carolina. He transitioned from this earthly life to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home in Warren County, surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2241 NC Highway 43, in the Arcola Community of Warrenton, NC.



The Pastor, Rev. Michael Richardson, will eulogize, and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will repose at Robinson Funeral Home in Littleton, NC., on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:30 P.M., and at the church for one hour prior to the funeral time. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

