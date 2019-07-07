Robert Lee Hamilton
ROCKY MOUNT - Robert Lee Hamilton, age 88, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
He was born August 16, 1930 in Nash County to Adron and Bessie Hamilton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Adderine Rooks Hamilton; infant son, Robin Gerald Hamilton; daughter, Susan Lynn Hamilton; and brother, James Adron Hamilton.
Robert was a proud veteran, having served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he cultivated a love and special skillset for diesel engines and heavy equipment operations. Upon his return from military service, he joined the family business, Hamilton Wholesale, and later founded RL Hamilton Excavation Co, a successful heavy equipment business he owned and operated for forty plus years. He met and married the love of his life, Janet "Rine" Rooks, and remained her loving husband until her death in 2010.
Robert leaves a daughter, Jane Hamilton Bass (Luppo Bakker) of Nashville; grandchildren, Olivia Leigh Bass, Carrie Grace Bass, both of Spring Hope, and Matthew Hamilton Bass of Port Orange, FL, along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Chapel On The Hill Mausoleum at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am
While floral tributes are appreciated, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider: Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or online at: https://www.alz.org/nc/donate - OR - DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS, P.O. Box 14301 -- Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301
The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the staff of Breckenridge Retirement Center and Nash Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com
DAVIS-LITTLE FUNERALS, Rocky Mount.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 7, 2019