Robert "Bob" Lee Kennedy
NASH COUNTY - Robert "Bob" Lee Kennedy, 86, of Nash County left us to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born on April 4, 1933 to the late Lawrence and Martha McClanahan Kennedy. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Blanch Kennedy, Tiny Kennedy, Mary Penzel, Donald Kennedy. Bob served our country in the Air Force and National Guard for a combined 26 years. He was a devout Christian, a man of his word, non-judgmental and easy to talk to. He enjoyed reading and life long learning.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1- 1:45 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N Bickett Boulevard, Louisburg where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Minister Mike Henrichs officiating. Entombment will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Evelyn Kennedy; daughter, Debbie Boyette (Danny); son, Robert L. Kennedy, Jr. (Kathi); grandchildren, Robert Lee Kennedy, III (Misty), Shannon Brown, Sean Brown and Kimberly Rowland; great grandchildren, Robert L. Kennedy, IV, Julia Kennedy, Ava Brown, May Brown, Grace Brown and Lillie Brown; step grandchildren, Wendy and Alecia and step grandchild, Ethan. He is also survived by his siblings, Ed Kennedy and Faye Short.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 23, 2019