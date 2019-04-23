Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert "Bob" Stephen Koszelak. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lakeside Baptist Church 1501 Sunset Avenue Rocky Mount , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Dr. Robert "Bob" Stephen Koszelak, age 60, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Born in North Tonawanda, NY on February 18, 1959, he was the son of Roman Koszelak and Dolores Koszelak. He was preceded in death by his father, Roman Koszelak; and his brother, Timothy Koszelak.



Bob graduated from Niagara University before obtaining his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois in 1985. In 1986, Dr. Koszelak moved to Rocky Mount, North Carolina to open his practice, Coastal Plain Podiatry, where he would selflessly serve his patients for years to come. In 2001, "Dr. K" discovered his true passion when he began teaching at Rocky Mount Academy. What started out as a part-time job quickly evolved into his lifelong calling, and over eighteen incredible years, Dr. Koszelak cultivated a love of learning in thousands of children through his endless passion, curiosity, and creativity. Not only a teacher, Dr. Koszelak was known also as a Boy Scout troop leader, Survivor Camp counselor, and resident MacGyver. He was famous for treating bugs as a delicacy, shooting potatoes out of cannons, dropping eggs off the tops of buildings, and always experimenting, whether that be with earthworm farms, dry-aging steaks, or mushroom gardens. Dr. Koszelak was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he served as a wellspring of love and compassion to all of his students, family, and friends. Perhaps most memorably, he was dedicated to anything and everything he was focused on, and he was, above all else, a devoted father who adored and was adored by his two sons: Chris and Alex.



Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Dolores Koszelak; sons, Christopher Koszelak and Alexander Koszelak, their mother, Teresa, along with Alexander's wife, Olivia; his partner of many years, Beth Covolo and her children, Duncan, Alyssa, Cameron, and Clark; brother, Paul Koszelak; sister, Barbara Fronczak, and her husband, Greg; sisters, Debra Swartz and Nancy Scibetta and her husband, Dennis. He also leaves behind many treasured aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Memorial Service will also be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in his hometown of North Tonawanda, NY at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Dr. K Memorial Fund" at Rocky Mount Academy, 1313 Avondale Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



