Robert Thomas Langley



ROCKY MOUNT - Robert Thomas Langley, age 70, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 17, 1948, he was the son of the late Roscoe Marvin Langley and Gertrude Joyner Langley.



Robert retired as 1st Sargent HHC, 449th Aviation Group in 1999 with 20 plus years of service to our country in the NC Army National Guard. He also served in the Air Force between 1969-1972 as an Aircraft Fuel Systems Mechanic. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him, but his loving spirit will never be forgotten as he was everything to his family. His life was filled with happiness, love, and a strong spiritual devotion to his Lord and Savior. He loved to travel, play golf and work in his yard.



Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 51 years, Diane Weaver Langley; son, Rodney Thomas Langley and wife, Wendy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ariel and Landon Langley; brother, Steven A. Langley and wife, Cam, of Winston-Salem; sister, Patsy Langley Larsen and husband, Harry, of Rocky Mount; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Glenn Hill and Pastor Wray Wheeless officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to express special thanks to Community Home Care & Hospice - Rocky Mount for their devoted care of Robert.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the s Project, 4200 Morganton Road, #300, Fayetteville, NC 28314.



