Robert Wayne Holland
WILSON - Robert Wayne Holland, 52, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born November 21, 1967 in Robeson County. He loved his family, especially his son, the Carolina Panthers, and his dodge pick-up. Robert worked with TNG for 26 years. He also loved all music, four- wheeling, collecting guns and knives, cooking, and eating. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Stancil Sherrod; brother Raymond Samuel Holland; step-father Johnny Lee Sherrod.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father Nathan Holland; loving wife of 28 years Tina Holland; son Taylor Wayne Holland; brother-in-law Stephen Collie; in-laws Archie and Faye Collie, Jr.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Donovan officiating. Visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 3131 RDU Center Dr. #100 Morrisville, NC 27560
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019