Rodney Dwain Jones
NASHVILLE - Rodney Dwain Jones, 47, passed away, December 3, 2019. He was born in Nash County on March 30, 1972.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Woody and Jean Jones; brother, Chris Jones (Tasha); nieces, Isabella, Adelynn and Daisy Jones and several cousins.
A visitation with family and friends will be held 6:00pm- 7:30pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7:30pm in the chapel at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Vick and Rev. Jerry Braziel officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Williams Flood Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Jones family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019