Rocky Mount Telegram

Rodney Dwain Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Dwain Jones.
Service Information
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
27856
(252)-459-0001
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams Flood Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rodney Dwain Jones

NASHVILLE - Rodney Dwain Jones, 47, passed away, December 3, 2019. He was born in Nash County on March 30, 1972.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Woody and Jean Jones; brother, Chris Jones (Tasha); nieces, Isabella, Adelynn and Daisy Jones and several cousins.

A visitation with family and friends will be held 6:00pm- 7:30pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will follow at 7:30pm in the chapel at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Vick and Rev. Jerry Braziel officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Williams Flood Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Jones family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.