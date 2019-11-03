Roger Lee Patterson, Sr.
NASHVILLE - Roger Lee Patterson, Sr., 62, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Durham County March 9, 1957 to the late Glen Roger and Janice Williams Patterson. In addition to his parents Roger was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Lee Patterson and a sister Audra Louise Hawley.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hadnott Patterson; sons Chris Hadnott, Joseph Thompson and Roger Lee Patterson, Jr.; daughters Morgan Patterson Wilson (Josh), Krystina Nelms; brothers Dean R. Hawley, Chad Ellis Slate (Jennifer); sister Jan Hawley Sullivan (Tim); seven grandchildren; a special niece, Deanna Hawley; his dog, Missy Dixie; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Moss officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
An inurnment will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Bailey Cemetery.
An inurnment will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Bailey Cemetery.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019