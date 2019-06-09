Rocky Mount Telegram

Ronald Keith Boddie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Keith Boddie.
Service Information
EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME - Wilson
805 Nash Street E. P.O. Box 1002
Wilson, NC
27893
(252)-237-2624
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
904 South Alston Street
Nashville, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
904 South Alston Street
Nashville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald Keith Boddie

NASHVILLE - Mr. Ronald Keith Boddie, 62 of Nashville, NC, died at his residence on May 4, 2019. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 904 South Alston Street, Nashville, NC. with Rev. Jack Reese, Jr. officiating. The family will assemble on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the church for the Memorial. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, 805 Nash St. East in Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.