Ronald Keith Boddie
NASHVILLE - Mr. Ronald Keith Boddie, 62 of Nashville, NC, died at his residence on May 4, 2019. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 904 South Alston Street, Nashville, NC. with Rev. Jack Reese, Jr. officiating. The family will assemble on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the church for the Memorial. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, 805 Nash St. East in Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 9, 2019