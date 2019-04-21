Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronnie Vernon Gardner



ST. AUGUSTINE - Ronnie Vernon Gardner, 78, of St Augustine passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center Beaches. Ronnie was born on October 15, 1941 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late James and Ruth Gardner. He was a retired builder who loved music, dancing and being the DJ for his fellow Shag Club members up and down the coast. He also enjoyed driving his jeep on the beach and taking in the sites.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Bobby and Gary Gardner.



He lives on in the hearts of his best friend and love, Lorraine Butler; Faye Gardner, mother of his loving children, Tony Ray Gardner and Rhonda Gardner Derring. He was an attentive grandfather of Michael Ross Derring Jr. and Alexandra Brooke Tesnow. He also leaves his brothers and sisters, Inez(Tom), Jerry(Nancy), Edith(Harold), Horace(Janet), Jimmy(Joyce), Charles(Linda), Peggy(Andy), Steve, Brenda(Ralph); sister-in-law, Sue and many cherished nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held in Rocky Mount, NC.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Ronnie's honor to the Children's Hospital of the King's daughters,



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



