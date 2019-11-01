Rosa Marie Tucker
ROCKY MOUNT - Rosa Marie Tucker was born January 10, 1958 in Nash County to Rosa Mae Tucker and the late James Elbert Tucker. She departed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019 in her home.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Rosa Mae Tucker of Battleboro, NC; 5 sisters: Lisa Tucker of the home, Veronica Dancy of Battleboro NC, Mary Tucker of Rocky Mount, NC, Sharon Johnson of Rocky Mount, NC, Erma Whitaker of Dunbar; 2 brothers: Henry Tucker of Greensboro, NC and Robert Dancy of Scotland Neck, NC; 2 special nieces Quatisha Tucker of Rocky Mount, NC and E'Zavial Tucker of Greensboro, NC, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held for Ms. Tucker on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. A Celebration of Her Life will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Zion Cross Missionary Baptist Church, Whitakers NC-at 1:00 pm. The Interment will take place at Gardens of Gethsemane on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
