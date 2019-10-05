Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Killebrew. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pineview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

TARBORO - Ruby Kathleen Killebrew passed away on October 2, 2019. Miss Ruby was born on December 15, 1926, in Wilson County near Rock Ridge, NC. She graduated from Gardners High School in Wilson County. Her parents, ElizabethAnn (Lizzie) Tedder and Willie Robert Benson were tenant farmers, so as a child she lived in Wilson and Edgecombe counties.



At age 18 she was working at the Pinetops drug store. The drug store had a soda fountain. A soldier just off the bus returning to Pinetops after five years away during World War II ordered a coke from her. That man, Bill Crisp would marry her very soon after that meeting. The couple raised two boys (Billy and Allen) on the family farm and were together there for over 50 years.



Miss Ruby worked at the Pinetops Piggly Wiggly in the meat department for many years. She worked for Mr. Lovette at the Pinetops fish market. Later she worked for several years at Webb's office supply in Pinetops with her husband Bill. She and Bill also worked together at the B B Q house in Macclesfied for several years. Her husband, Bill Crisp, died in 1996.



Later she met a friend of her husband named Pat Killebrew. Pat came to the home of Miss Ruby's son Billy to ask permission to marry Miss Ruby. They were married and moved to Wilson. After Pat passed away, she continued to live in Wilson alone. When her health declined and she could not live alone, she became a resident of Beverly Health Care in Tarboro. Miss Ruby was very content living there even though she was living her life over again in her mind in the later years there. She laughed every day with everyone who came in contact with her. She lived there until her death.



She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren, Michelle Crisp Holland and Brandon Bridgers Crisp. She was heart broken when both of them passed away at an early age.



Miss Ruby had a green thumb and always had a big garden and lots of flowers. She loved music and could play and sing most anything she heard. Her greatest passion was food. She cooked every day and everyone was welcome to her table. Her family would like to thank all family and friends who gave her care and comfort during her later years.



She is preceded in death by her sisters: Maxine Benson Coulson, Easter Benson Webb, brothers Curtis Elmer Benson, Bobby Gray Benson, Billy Ray Benson and Nelson Branklin Benson, grandchildren Michelle Crisp Holland and Brandon Bridgers Crisp, great granddaughter Samantha Crisp.



Ruby is survived by her sons William R. (Billy) and wife Cathy Crisp Of Rocky Mount and Larry A. (Al) and wife Sunnie Crisp of Nashville, Tn. Greatgrandson Destin Holland of Princeton, Indiana.



A celebration of Ruby's life will be held graveside, Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 am at the Pineview Cemetery in Pinetops with the Rev. Gordon Braxton officiating. Ruby's love of flowers was so great the family will appreciate all sent flowers.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

