Ruby King Griffin
SALEM COMMUNITY - Ruby King Griffin, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 31, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Zack King and Effie Mae King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Perry Dean Griffin; sisters, Mary Madison and Viola Hall; brothers, Vernon and Clifton King.
Ruby was a long-time member of the Salem Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and loved to fish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, she was a wonderful friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.
Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Debra Griffin Oakley (Ken) of Whitakers; sons, Dean Griffin of Rocky Mount, and Jeff Griffin (Sabrina) of Whitakers. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michelle Oakley Sullivan, Josh Oakley and P. D. Griffin; great-granddaughter, Amber Godwin; sisters; Edna Earl Joyner of Greensboro, Myrtle Bass of Red Oak, Lois Hudnell of Florida and Mavis Armstrong of Whitakers. Ruby will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ruby's Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service in the Chapel.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Ruby's name to Salem Baptist Church, 4502 Swift Creek School Rd, Whitakers, NC 27891 or to the , 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
