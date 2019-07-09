Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Taylor Moore



RED OAK - Ruby Taylor Moore, age 81, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.



She was born November 28, 1937 in Wilson County to Jessie and Hazel Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben (Buddy) Moore; brother, Charles Taylor; and son-in-law, Ronnie Bradshaw.



Ruby retired from the Nash Rocky Mount School System and was a member of Harvest Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and spending time with her family.



She is survived by daughters, Cindy Moore Abernathy (Gary) and Sheila Moore Bradshaw, both of Red Oak; sons, Michael Moore of Red Oak, and Johnny Moore (Gina) of Wilson; grandchildren, Shannon, Shelby, Adam, Amanda, Arron, Lauren, Mark, Ashleigh, Nicholas, and Sarah; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Taylor Brady of Wilson; and brother, Sidney Ray Taylor (Pauline) of Lucama.



A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Harvest Baptist Church, 2325 Old Mill Road, Rocky Mount, NC, and burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm at Harvest Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Missionary Fund of Harvest Baptist Church.



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

