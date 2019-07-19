Ruth Clara Lindsey Parker
NASHVILLE - Ruth Clara Lindsey Parker, 98, passed away on July, 16, 2019. She was born in Nash County February 22, 1921 to the late B.N. (Bud) and Maggie Bone Lindsey. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth lived all her life in Sandy Cross Community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clarence Parker; 3 sisters, Erline Noble, Rachel Price, and Frances Joyner; 2 brothers, Julian Lindsey and Robert Lindsey; and son-in-law, Walter Allen Strickland.
She is survived by her son Durward Lee Parker (Dale); daughters, Linda Lou Parker Strickland (friend Rev. Jimmy Reavis) and Erma Jean Parker Pridgen (John Jr.); grandchildren, Michael Parker (Stephanie), Rhonda Lloyd (John) and John David Pridgen (Abby); great grandchildren, Kendall, Logan, Ashley Parker (fiance; Daniel Seacrest), Victoria, Matthew, Rebecca Pridgen and Alexis Lloyd.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Parker and Rev. Jimmy Reavis officiating. Visitation will follow after the funeral service. Burial will be held at Lindsey Family Cemetery on Baker Road at Sandy Cross, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram from July 19 to July 21, 2019