Ruth Marie Brantley
ROCKY MOUNT - Ruth Marie Brantley, 90, of Rocky Mount, passed away Thursday. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Elm City, NC, with Rev. Cliff Harwood officiating.
Surviving are her son, Johnny Allen Brantley and wife, Eva, of Rocky Mount; three grandchildren, Tyler Brantley of Raleigh, Ashley Brantley of Rocky Mount, and Jennifer Brantley of Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Brent and Bentley; one brother, Norris Hunt of Hampton, VA.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jay Brantley; her parents, Sonny and Della Hunt; two brothers, Buddy Hunt and Thomas Hunt.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019