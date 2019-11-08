Rocky Mount Telegram

Ruth Marie Brantley

Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-243-4100
Obituary
Ruth Marie Brantley

ROCKY MOUNT - Ruth Marie Brantley, 90, of Rocky Mount, passed away Thursday. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Elm City, NC, with Rev. Cliff Harwood officiating.

Surviving are her son, Johnny Allen Brantley and wife, Eva, of Rocky Mount; three grandchildren, Tyler Brantley of Raleigh, Ashley Brantley of Rocky Mount, and Jennifer Brantley of Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Brent and Bentley; one brother, Norris Hunt of Hampton, VA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jay Brantley; her parents, Sonny and Della Hunt; two brothers, Buddy Hunt and Thomas Hunt.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home
Wilson, NC   (252) 243-4100
