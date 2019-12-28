Sally Mae Brown Milton
ROCKY MOUNT - Sally Mae Brown Milton, age 91, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Johnston County, NC on June 6, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Herbert B. Brown and Lucille Edwards Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, William I. Davis and Robert E. Milton; and son, Larry D. Davis.
Sally was a faithful member of Sunset Avenue Baptist Church. She was a homemaker all of her life. Sally had a servant's heart, always taking care of her family. A devoted homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Sally leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, William "Bill" H. Davis and wife, Sherri. She is also survived by her grandson, W. Alan Davis; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Parker Davis; special friends, Tommy and Rose Mulligan; step-son, Bubby Milton and wife, Becky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Memorial Park, Richmond, VA. Visitation with the family will be following the service until 1:00 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Avenue Baptist Church Missions Fund, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
