Sam Neverson Hardy Sr.
NASHVILLE - Sam Neverson Hardy Sr., 97, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born October 12, 1922 to the late William Robert Hardy and Georgianna Gardner Hardy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Holland Hardy; daughter Jacklyn "Jackie" Marie Hardy; sisters, Betty, Leah and Gertrude; brothers, Bill, Leo, John and Lloyd. Sam was an Army Veteran and served during World War II.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son Sam Neverson Hardy Jr. ( Joan); daughter Joye Hardy Fowler (Mac); grandchildren, Jennifer V. Narron-Hardy, Jeff Howell( Tracy), Sam "Trey" N. Hardy III (Meredith), Hunter Hardy Fowler; great grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, Noah and Mason; sister Mary Hardy Benton.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Nashville, NC with Rev. Lee Colbert and Dean Holland officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 2:00pm at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hardy family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 24, 2019