Samuel David Matthews
NASHVILLE - Samuel David Matthews, 86, passed away December 14, 2019. He was born August 16, 1933 in Nash County to the late Luther and Alcie Matthews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Matthews.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Ann Matthews of 51 years; daughters, Deborah Puckett (Anthony), and Barbara Morgan (Jeff); brother, Luther Matthews Jr. (Judy); sisters, Mary Coppedge, Susie Mae Sanders, and Jo Ann Johnson; grandchildren, Samantha Puckett, and Matthew Morgan.
A visitation will be held at Cornerstone Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Heyward Watford officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Matthews family
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019