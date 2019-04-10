Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann Gay. View Sign

Sandra Ann Gay



OLD FORT - Sandra passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 06, 2019, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, WH and Nina Gay and her daughter, Karen Elizabeth (Sissy) Holmes. She is survived by her son Charles Adron Holmes Jr., daughter Roseanna Holmes, daughter Nina Lynne Holmes, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Sandra, although having lived in Old Fort for the last 40 years, was a native of Rocky Mount. During her career Sandra was an LPN, having gone back to school once her youngest child was in school. She loved her career as well as her family, and nature. She loved watching the birds and squirrels play outside her window. She will be dearly missed.



There will be a graveside service at Pineview Cemetery on Friday, April 12th at 3:00pm.



"Later, Mom - we love you"



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

