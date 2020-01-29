Sandra Huskey Griffin
ROCKY MOUNT - It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Sandra Huskey Griffin announces her passing on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Megan and Brandon Griffin; her father and mother, Ray and Paulette Bolin; her brother, Allen Bolin (Stephanie) and his children, Lillian and Connor Bolin. She will be missed by many close in-laws including her mother-in-law, Doris Griffin and sister-in-law, Lisa Griffin (Andy) along with two nephews, Shane High and Steve Joyner (Crystal). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Wayne" Griffin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Edmondson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
A Private Family Committal Service will take place at Joyner Family Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
