Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 702 North Queen St Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-527-1123 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Episcopal Church 800 Roundtree Street Kinston , NC

Senora Lindsey Carrow



KINSTON - Senora Carrow died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home in Kinston, NC. She had recently celebrated her 94th birthday with family in September.



Senora was born in Tarboro, NC, to the late Senora Wilson Lindsey and Robert Alexander Lindsey. After graduating from Tarboro High School in 1942 she attended Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, graduating with a BA degree in English in 1946. While at Salem, she was on the Dean's List, in Who's Who, and a member of the Honor Society; she served on the yearbook staff, on Student Council, and as campus newspaper editor; and she was a member of the Dramatics Club and played on the Varsity Basketball Team.



Senora was a long-time school teacher in the Kinston, NC school system at Kinston High School, where she enjoyed teaching remedial math and English courses, assisting some of the most-challenged students to significantly improve their academic prowess. A long-time member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Senora was active on the Altar Guild and other church committees.



She was preceded in death by granddaughter Heather Carrow Dees and her beloved husband of 59 years, Harvey Hill Carrow.



She is survived by daughter, Lindsey Carrow Dees, of Port St. Lucie, FL, and son, Harvey Hill Carrow, Jr., and wife, Sheri-lyn Lockwood Carrow, and their child, Casey Marie Carrow of Morrisville, NC. She is further survived by two nieces, Harriet Spicer, of Winchester, Virginia, and Susan Fox, of Kinston; and a nephew, Carrow Fort, of Raleigh.



Senora was a quintessential southern lady who exuded positivity, was known for her full head of beautiful white hair, embodied the constitution of steel magnolias, enjoyed bridge club outings with her Kinston friends, looked forward to reunions and re-connections with her Salem College classmates, and loved her family. She maintained a goal of seeing her granddaughter Casey graduate from high school. Because of that determination, she was able to survive major



Senora was a founding member of the Kinston Country Club, and was recently recognized by the club as their longest continuous club member.



The funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, October 26, 2019 St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Roundtree Street, Kinston, NC. A reception at the St. Mary's Parish Hall will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405.



Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

