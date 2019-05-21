Shannon Rebecca Brookman
GLEN ALLEN - Brookman, Shannon Rebecca, 68, of Glen Allen, VA, passed away May 16th 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, J.D. and Rebecca Bone of Rocky Mount, NC, and is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Joe Brookman, son Steve and his wife, Jeni, daughter Amanda and future son-in-law, Dana, grandchildren Jad and Navi, brothers Jay and Keith Bone, sisters-in-law Mary Bone, Patricia Gill, Sharon Kennedy, brother-in-law Jim Kennedy, along with many nieces and a nephew.
Shannon was a devoted wife, always had a smile on her face, was a thoughtful communicator, and was loved dearly by all who knew her. She loved travelling, her garden, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs.
A private family memorial will be held to celebrate her life.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 21, 2019