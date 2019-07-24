Shawnya L. Bullock
ROCKY MOUNT - Ms. Shawnya L. Bullock, was born on March 30, 1972 in Nash County, NC. She received her heavenly wings on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Shawnya was a 1990 graduate of North Edgecombe High School, and later attended North Carolina Central University. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Junius "Red" Bullock in February 2019.
She is survived by: her mother, Evangeline C. Bullock, one sister, Yameka Bullock, one brother, Darvin Bullock (Chantice) all of Rocky Mount,NC;four nieces, one great nephew, several aunts,uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with The Celebration of Life Service following immediately after the family visitation beginning at 11:00 am at Red Budd Holy Church, 637 Cleveland St, Rocky Mount, NC. These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 24, 2019