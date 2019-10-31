Shelby Jean Pittman Mead
ROCKY MOUNT - Shelby Jean Pittman Mead, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born December 25, 1937 in Nash County to the late Bush and Dorothy Keen Pittman. She loved her family, cooking, traveling, and fishing. Shelby was a faithful member of West Mount Emmanuel Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by first husband Richard Allen Moss and her second husband Edward Mead; brothers Marvin, Bobby and James Pittman.
She leaves to cherish her memory son Mickey Moss and companion Janice; brother Donald Pittman and wife Amy; grandchild Billy Allen Moss; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 7:00-8:30PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Gina House and Rev. Donald Keith Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Mead family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019