Sherry Kelley Williams
ROCKY MOUNT - Sherry Kelley Williams, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Hamilton County, TN on August 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George Clayton Kelley and Maedell Boyd Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Will" Williams III; and brothers, Don and Terry Kelley.
Sherry was a lifelong member of church growing up in Kings Mountain and Gastonia and fondly recalled singing in the choir with her sister Brenda. She was the first woman in her family to go to college where she double majored in college in math and chemistry. Soon after graduation Sherry married the love of her life and stayed home to raise her children. She and her husband were married for over 50 years. Sherry was a pillar in her sons love for education, she always emphasized the importance of school and pushed her sons the importance to attain their degrees. Once her sons left home, she went to work for the first time. At first, in the family business and then finally found her home in microbiology labs at Sara Lee and Poppies. She touched the lives of so many people and will always be remembered with love and kindness. Sherry enjoyed spending time in her yard, she had a green thumb and knew every plant in her yard and could grow anything she wanted. She also had a passion for reading, once she picked up a book, she couldn't put it down. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, James "Will" Willard Williams IV and wife, Lindy, of Rocky Mount and Kelley Brian Williams and wife, Patricia, of San Vito, Costa Rica. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Brian Williams and wife, Johanna, Rachel Gray Williams, and Ian Williams; brothers, Ed Kelley of Rock Hill, SC, Harold Kelley and wife, Susan, of Gastonia; sister, Brenda Benton of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Sherry's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Matt Seaton officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019