Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Kelley Williams. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 100 S. Church Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Kelley Williams



ROCKY MOUNT - Sherry Kelley Williams, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Hamilton County, TN on August 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George Clayton Kelley and Maedell Boyd Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Will" Williams III; and brothers, Don and Terry Kelley.



Sherry was a lifelong member of church growing up in Kings Mountain and Gastonia and fondly recalled singing in the choir with her sister Brenda. She was the first woman in her family to go to college where she double majored in college in math and chemistry. Soon after graduation Sherry married the love of her life and stayed home to raise her children. She and her husband were married for over 50 years. Sherry was a pillar in her sons love for education, she always emphasized the importance of school and pushed her sons the importance to attain their degrees. Once her sons left home, she went to work for the first time. At first, in the family business and then finally found her home in microbiology labs at Sara Lee and Poppies. She touched the lives of so many people and will always be remembered with love and kindness. Sherry enjoyed spending time in her yard, she had a green thumb and knew every plant in her yard and could grow anything she wanted. She also had a passion for reading, once she picked up a book, she couldn't put it down. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, James "Will" Willard Williams IV and wife, Lindy, of Rocky Mount and Kelley Brian Williams and wife, Patricia, of San Vito, Costa Rica. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Brian Williams and wife, Johanna, Rachel Gray Williams, and Ian Williams; brothers, Ed Kelley of Rock Hill, SC, Harold Kelley and wife, Susan, of Gastonia; sister, Brenda Benton of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Sherry's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Matt Seaton officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Sherry Kelley WilliamsROCKY MOUNT - Sherry Kelley Williams, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Hamilton County, TN on August 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George Clayton Kelley and Maedell Boyd Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Will" Williams III; and brothers, Don and Terry Kelley.Sherry was a lifelong member of church growing up in Kings Mountain and Gastonia and fondly recalled singing in the choir with her sister Brenda. She was the first woman in her family to go to college where she double majored in college in math and chemistry. Soon after graduation Sherry married the love of her life and stayed home to raise her children. She and her husband were married for over 50 years. Sherry was a pillar in her sons love for education, she always emphasized the importance of school and pushed her sons the importance to attain their degrees. Once her sons left home, she went to work for the first time. At first, in the family business and then finally found her home in microbiology labs at Sara Lee and Poppies. She touched the lives of so many people and will always be remembered with love and kindness. Sherry enjoyed spending time in her yard, she had a green thumb and knew every plant in her yard and could grow anything she wanted. She also had a passion for reading, once she picked up a book, she couldn't put it down. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, James "Will" Willard Williams IV and wife, Lindy, of Rocky Mount and Kelley Brian Williams and wife, Patricia, of San Vito, Costa Rica. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Brian Williams and wife, Johanna, Rachel Gray Williams, and Ian Williams; brothers, Ed Kelley of Rock Hill, SC, Harold Kelley and wife, Susan, of Gastonia; sister, Brenda Benton of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Sherry's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Matt Seaton officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.