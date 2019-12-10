Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley T. Poel. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Shirley T. Poel, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Anderson County, SC on January 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank Thrasher and Lula Patterson Thrasher. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Marvin Gene Poel; brother, Eugene Thrasher; sister, Juanita T. Person; and brothers-in-law, James Daniel, Oscar Pearson and Edgar Couch.



Shirley worked in the accounting field as a bookkeeper for over 45 years. Shirley touched the lives of so many people and will always be remembered with love and kindness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Most of all, she was a most wonderful friend, and her heart and spirit will forever be remembered.



Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Tommy Livingston of Neeses SC and Stan Livingston and wife, Michelle, of Irmo, SC; daughter, Lynn L. Baker of Holly Springs. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael McKee and wife, Stacia, Clif Livingston and wife, Nicole, Matt Livingston and wife, Lyndsay; and great-grandchildren, Kayla McKee, Molly McKee, James McKee, Lydia Livingston, and Abigail Livingston; sisters, Millie Daniel-Tate, and husband, Ray and Frances T. Couch; sister-in-law, Lorene Thrasher; and many nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow in the Chapel.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



